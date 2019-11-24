e-paper
Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu: Fashion hits and misses for this week

While most Bollywood celebs have hitched a ride on the stylist bandwagon and end up looking their best on most occasions, some also fail to impress sometimes cause they try too hard and sometimes cause they don’t try at all.

Celebrities are always piquing the interest of the masses whether it's their professional choices, their social media handles, personal lives, their dirty secrets or their public appearances.
And in a country like India, the majority of the population turns to celebrities to look for inspiration. And it is safe to say that celebrities influence fashion trends, what they sport in considered trendy... most of the time.
         

Celebrities are always piquing the interest of the masses whether it’s their professional choices, their social media handles, personal lives, their dirty secrets or their public appearances. And in a country like India, the majority of the population turns to celebrities to look for inspiration. And it is safe to say that celebrities influence fashion trends, what they sport in considered trendy... most of the time.

While most Bollywood celebs have hitched a ride on the stylist bandwagon and end up looking their best on most occasions, some also fail to impress sometimes cause they try too hard and sometimes cause they don’t try at all. Here is the low-down on this week’s fashion scorecard for our beloved Bollywood celebrities. Read on:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam is quite aware that she brought about the stylist revolution is India, and she has managed to impress almost everyone with her unique take on fashion, courtesy stylist sister Rhea of course, so Sonam most definitely has to be on the list. Sonam is currently vacationing in Los Angeles and in one of her Instagram posts she sported a white maxi Ralph and Russo dress which is just the perfect vacay outfit. Sonam carried a small bag and sported brown moccasins to pair with the sleeveless number.

Tamannaah Bhatia

While Tamannaah usually is dressed to impress, this ombre grey Nikhil Thampi number is quite a buzzkill. The one shouldered metallic number not only has an odd silhouette but also the overall stylist, hair and makeup included, just makes Tamannaah look like she’s auditioning for some odd futuristic film about aliens.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

It seems like Kareena is getting sexier day by day, the actor was recently spotted in a pastel yellow dress by Dion Lee. The dress had a diamond shaped cutout around the waist showing off Kareena’s toned midriff. Nude and subtle make-up, beach waves, and stilettos completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar who will be seen with Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni aur Woh has been sporting some glamourous looks of late, but her purple, silver and black sequin top was a bit much for us to handle. She paired the gaudy top with black jeans and strappy black heels.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee has upped her style game, so we were a little disappointed when we saw her one sleeved rainbow coloured sequin crop top disaster. The actor who is always wowing us with her style quotient failed to impress with this haphazard look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked like a complete stunner in her black Floret Al outfit. Her subtle make-up, beachy waves and delicate jewellery completed the look perfectly.

