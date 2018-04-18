Sonam Kapoor’s game-changing 3D belt looks like a flower in full bloom

You remember your keys and wallet when you’re leaving the house. But actor Sonam Kapoor remembers extra outfit details: Layers of rings, quirky hairstyles, lush lashes, frosty eye shadows, glittery high boots and insane statement belts. Belts add an extra dimension to your look, and they can take your basic separates from zero to 100 in an instant.

But gone are the days of wearing a simple brown belt through the loops of your pants, as shown by the Veere Di Wedding star on Tuesday. Sonam had quite the day promoting a luxury watch brand in Dubai; but as she travelled from spot to spot her style was most notable as she, under her stylist-sister Rhea’s direction, got creative with her accessories, cinching her waist in ways nobody’s thought of.

Sonam pulled a dreamy 3D leather belt, which had the appearance of a flower in full bloom, tightly around the short jacket of her sharp and clean white suit to achieve an instant peplum. The ensemble, from Madrid-based label Delpozo’s fresh off the runway autumn winter 2018 collection, is a lesson in adding an unexpected, feminine touch to your boxy, neutral separates.

Think your neutral pantsuit’s missing something, cinch your blazer at the waist à la Sonam and make your dramatic belt the focal point of your outfit.

Scroll to catch a glimpse of Sonam’s latest look that proves she knows how to construct a polished ensemble from top to bottom, one that’ll flatter her figure but also appear sophisticated and effortless. Don’t miss her sparkly boots, also from Delpozo:

