Stockings, shirts, nails and more: Let's dress up in dots

The polka dots have found its way back and this classic trend is making waves in 2020.

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Akshata Shetty
Akshata Shetty
Hindustan Times
Actor Malavika Mohanan adds a pop of pink to this pretty number. This baby pink one shoulder dress with scattered red polka dots is a fun outfit for the retro feels. You could cinch your waist or break the monotony with a red belt featuring few pink polka dots.
Often referred to a retro style, the polka dots print has been a favourite among all age groups. From headbands to dresses, the black and white dots have evolved with time. “The polka dot is an iconic print inspired from the retro years. Thus, giving it a vintage vibe. It is feminine and classic and makes for a staple choice in every woman’s wardrobe,” express designer duo Ritu Sharma and Khushboo Shah of Platform9.

If you look closer home, actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra among other have been the recent crusaders of polka dots. Reliving the retro style, these stars have made it their own in an array of silhouettes. “A personal favourite polka dots are such a timeless classic. It’s been exciting to see them on fun silhouettes and accessories with an interplay of intensity and size this season,” says Samyukta Nair, founder, Clove. We take a look at what makes the polka dot a hit this season.

Actor Deepika Padukone off-shoulder dress polka dot dress is an ideal outfit to slip into when you are on the go. And to make the look cooler, you can add a headband.
Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shares some interesting ways you can add polka dots to your closet. Take a look.

•Polka dot stockings. It is all over the YSL campaign and that’s something you can throw over on anything you wear. For instance, an oversized shirt or a T-shirt or even under a pair of ripped jeans where you get a little bit of detailing of the polka-dotted stocking

•Mix sizes of polka dots. You could mix a small polka-dotted shirt with a skirt that has bigger polka dots

•For men, throw on a pair of polka-dotted socks over jeans and a white T-shirt

•To add a little bit of quirk to your outfit, you can throw on a polka-dotted hairband over just a normal outfit

•Gel nails are big right now, you get one or two of your nails done with a li’l bit of polka dots on it

•A polka dotted corset would be nice instead of wearing a plain black corset over a white shirt. You could also maybe just wear a cool polka-dotted bralette and throw it over white shirt

•A polka-dotted poplin shirt.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

