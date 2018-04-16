Sunglasses are not just a fashion statement in summer. They offer some real health benefits too

Sunglasses and summers go hand-in-hand. Apart from being a summer fashion statement; sunglasses also help in protecting our eyes from various eye problems. Here are a few reasons why sunglasses are your best friend this summer:

Blocks UV Rays

You must always look for sunglasses that give you 100% UVA and UVB protection. This provides full protection against the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

Protects from eye infections

Wearing good quality spectacles or sunglasses outside can protect your eyes from the germs and bacteria in the atmosphere, thereby, protecting your eyes from bacterial, fungal and viral infections.

Time spent in the sun, and whether or not sunglasses are worn may help explain why some people develop exfoliation syndrome (XFS), an eye condition that is a leading cause of secondary open-angle glaucoma and can lead to an increased risk of cataract, according to a study published in JAMA, Ophthalmology.

Fewer headaches and migraines

Tests have shown that the lenses are effective in eradicating the light that triggers pain. Even low-quality sunglasses or lenses can cause strain to the eyes leading to distortion in vision.

Safe driving

“While driving into the harsh and bright sunlight, sunglasses can certainly help you see well and drive more comfortably. Further, Night Vision Driving Glasses also keep your eyes protected from the strong glares of bright headlights,” said Nitin Grover, Managing Director, Scavin sunglasses.

Always a statement

Sunglasses always add oomph! Be it any colour, shape, or style, you can never have enough sunglasses. If you are not satisfied with your outfit, you can always team it up with you right pair of sunglasses to make a fashion statement.