The good ol’ tie and dye is a hot trend this summer!

It’s the mid-year and the fashion industry has already witnessed plethora of retro trend revivals that have been ruling our Instagram feed. And the latest trend to make a comeback as well as make its way to the wardrobe of many desi and international celebs is the tie and dye clothing, with an upscale makeover.

With trendsetters like Justin Bieber and Gigi Hadid and Bollywood’s fashionistas such as Karan Johar, Ananya Pandey who have been recently spotted donning the trend, these groovy, easy-breezy pieces of clothing is what one needs to slay the summers in style. Designer Nachiket Barve echoes the same thought and says, “The print is just cheerful, carefree and gives a lot of boho-chic vibes.” He adds, “ The beauty of tie and dye is not predictable. The result is spontaneous and the whole process is so enjoyable that you don’t know how it is going to turn out.”

Mumbai based designer Shubhika Davda is re-inventing the print and has come up with a leheriya bomber jacket and leheriya thigh-high boots, a tie-dye practice. She says, “ It is so vibrant and the kind of colours you get, you don’t even get in digital prints. I love the vibrancy and Indianess, the richness and that it can be made so modern with OTT embellishments. We tried to make it international with a bomber jacket that you can flaunt in winter—it’s basically a twist to Indian artwork.” To this, fashion stylist Vikram Seth adds, “ Earlier a lot of luxury fashion labels like Prada and Stella McCartney showcased tie and dye trend at fashion weeks and now it’s taking centre stage in the Indian fashion scene.”

This refreshing, hippie print has not only become a rage at international clothing retailers like Zara, Mango but is also exploding at flea markets like Janpath and Sarojini Nagar in the Capital.

Talking about the ways to style it, Seth suggests, “It’s a great style for casual outings with friends or family, and even perfect for travelling to stay at ease, but not specifically recommended for work. How you can style it—Wear an oversized tie and dye shirt and pair it with palazzo. You could also wear a tie and dye slip dress and combine with gladiators for a head-turner outfit.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 09:14 IST