Home / Fashion and Trends / The new found love for Lucknowi Kurtis during lockdown

The new found love for Lucknowi Kurtis during lockdown

Experts tell us why Lucknow’s magical Chikankari is a summer staple

fashion-and-trends Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:25 IST
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Bollywood’s love for Lucknowi kurtas in myriad colours
Scrolling through sun-dappled images of Bollywood stars flurrying on social media, it’s hard to miss their newfound love for Lucknowi kurtas in myriad colours. While actor Gauahar Khan opted for a grey one with white embroidery, actors Rakulpreet Singh and Radhika Madan opted for yellow and a minimal
white, respectively.

Once upon a time, they were a summer favourite, made of cotton with lightweight embroidery that added a dash of glam. Though they lost galore with time, many Indian designers are now trying to revive the trend, which seem to have become a staple, especially during the lockdown.

A prominent technique of traditional Indian weaves – Lucknow’s Chikankari, can be seen splashed on colorful hand woven cotton. Designers feel Lucknowi kurtas have always been famous and recently, the Chikankari done on organza, cotton and linens are becoming a season favourite. “With new fabrics and patterns being worked
upon, this vintage craft is now preferred a lot by millennials,” says designer Gautam Gupta.

Actor Gauahar Khan wears a Lucknowi kurta
The Lucknowi kurta is both formal and comfortable, making it fit for all occasions. “Lucknowi kurtas are such a classic. And they’re eternal. It’s best for summer as the key element of it is that they’re meant to be in fine transparent fabric, so that the embroidery on the inside is visible as well. They look best with classic denims. For men, pairing them with sandals or chunky sneakers makes it super adorable. Women can go for chunky or pencil heels for a more powerful look,” suggests stylist Isha Bhansali.

‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Shahrukh Pathan part of Delhi riots conspiracy: Police charge sheet
I thank everyone for their blessings: Delhi CM on negative Covid-19 result
India nearly 11,000 short of Covid-19 tally of fourth worst-hit UK
Assam gas well fire: 2 firefighters killed, flames continue to erupt
‘Around 30,000 more Covid-19 cases likely in next 12-15 days’: Delhi health minister
Covid-19 cases in Delhi to rise from 30k to 500k by July end: Govt
