The shifting focus of fashion

The post-pandemic fashion has evolved in terms of comfort and visibility

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 03, 2020 13:15 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
With social media becoming our window to the world, the focus has shifted to waist-up trends like this one by Prada
With social media becoming our window to the world, the focus has shifted to waist-up trends like this one by Prada (Instagram )
         

Covid-19 pandemic has cast its spell on the way we think, see and consume fashion. This paved way for many possibilities and has set designers’ imagination whirling. The result was evident in form of an inevitable uphill trajectory towards comfort fashion, one that’s visible at digital fashion weeks across the globe.

Be it the Milan Fashion Week or the ongoing Paris fashion week, we saw brand logos going close to the collars and the loosely fitted pants with drawstrings and elastic or those made of satin and silk, taking a precedence. That’s because, as we enter the digital stratosphere — video meetings, Instagram lives— the fashion focus moves to the waist-up trends. “Comfort is the key and this may seem to be a fad but I think as world changes, fashion also has to adapt to the changing environment,” says designer Urvashi Kaur.

While some designers believe it is the way forward, some diss the idea. “It’s unfortunate that we are celebrating fashion through an Instagram frame dimension. No longer the joy of celebrating a crafted piece holds true. However, I’m certain that things will change in the near future and we’ll be able to look at the fashion, without the filter of social media,” says designer Anand Bhushan.

.

