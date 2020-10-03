The shifting focus of fashion

fashion-and-trends

Covid-19 pandemic has cast its spell on the way we think, see and consume fashion. This paved way for many possibilities and has set designers’ imagination whirling. The result was evident in form of an inevitable uphill trajectory towards comfort fashion, one that’s visible at digital fashion weeks across the globe.

Be it the Milan Fashion Week or the ongoing Paris fashion week, we saw brand logos going close to the collars and the loosely fitted pants with drawstrings and elastic or those made of satin and silk, taking a precedence. That’s because, as we enter the digital stratosphere — video meetings, Instagram lives— the fashion focus moves to the waist-up trends. “Comfort is the key and this may seem to be a fad but I think as world changes, fashion also has to adapt to the changing environment,” says designer Urvashi Kaur.

While some designers believe it is the way forward, some diss the idea. “It’s unfortunate that we are celebrating fashion through an Instagram frame dimension. No longer the joy of celebrating a crafted piece holds true. However, I’m certain that things will change in the near future and we’ll be able to look at the fashion, without the filter of social media,” says designer Anand Bhushan.

