This is the very easy-to-copy make-up routine Cindy Crawford swears by

When we think of our favourite celebrities who deliver stunning beauty looks day after day, Cindy Crawford immediately comes to mind. So when the supermodel revealed some of her top make-up tips recently, we scrambled to grab a pen and paper to take note.

While Cindy is a make-up whiz who can create a huge array of different makeup looks, her look has become synonymous with radiant and glowing skin. And now she has revealed that she does not leave the house without her mascara, lip colour and foundation brush.Message received!

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:55am PST



Asked which products she couldn’t leave home without, Crawford said: “My Terry Light Expert Click light foundation brush, Josie Maran Colour Stick in Spice, mascara and a Charlotte Tilbury lip colour.”

She also said to being a fan of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, a celebrity favourite loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Victoria Beckham, reports femalefirst.com.

The model doesn’t want to keep the years of expert advice a secret.

“I never keep good beauty secrets to myself. I love sharing what works for me with other women,” she told told W magazine.

