Time to add Twinkle Khanna’s cream kurta-palazzo set to your summer wardrobe

When the temperatures are creeping up and the humidity maxing out, how do you still make it through your morning commute and a long workday without melting into a hot, sweaty mess? It’s the never-ending dilemma! Thankfully, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khan is here for some much-needed help.

On Thursday, Twinkle was spotted at a FICCI event in Delhi wearing a breezy ivory palazzo-kameez set designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that’s perfect for a little inspiration on how to look stylish and stay cool in the sweltering heat. With its loose fit, ethereal undertones and elegant gold and red gotta-pati detail, this is the comfy-looking ensemble everyone is searching for in the hot weather.

Whether you are prepping for your weekend get-together, next family lunch or want a traditional Indian ensemble that looks still professional enough to sport at your nine-to-five, Twinkle’s outfit is incredibly versatile and chic. It would also be the perfect piece to pack if you’re headed to a destination summer wedding: Gold and red are two colours that embody the spirit of Indian weddings perfectly. So, give this airy set a try. Just finish with heavy earrings and statement sunglasses and you’re ready for a day-time wedding function.

There’s no better time to inspiration from Twinkle’s dreamy style and wear ethnic all-whites for your next outing: They can easily be dressed up or dressed down. Try styling your anarkali or salwar-kameez set with juttis for a casual look, or opt for wedges or chappals with a heel if you want to elevate.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for an easy yet fashionable wardrobe update for summer, but are after a non-traditional look, consider buying yourself an outfit similar to actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest wrap blouse-palazzo pants combo.

