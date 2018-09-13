Top 10 classic perfumes every woman must choose as her signature scent

You love playing dress up and are very conscious about completing your look with a proper play of colours and accessories. A good perfume enhances the complete look you’ve so painstakingly put together and adds to your presence. If you’re unsure about what kind of perfume can become a part of your personality - floral, spicy, woody or more - we’ve got you covered through this list of the Top 10 classic perfumes that every woman must own at some point and make it her signature scent that she’ll be remembered by.



(www.chanel.com) (www.chanel.com)

Chanel No. 5

It remains the most popular and somewhat aspirational to own. Chanel No. 5, a floral bouquet composed around May Rose and Jasmine features bright citrus top notes. The aldehydes create a unique presence in the fragrance while the smooth touch of Bourbon Vanilla gives it its sensual trail.

While it has hugely been popular since its market debut back in 1921, the glamour of Chanel No. 5 grew by leaps and bounds when Marilyn Monroe endorsed it during a 1954 interview, when she was asked what she wore to bed, she had provocatively replied, “Just a few drops of Chanel No. 5.”



(www.dior.com) (www.dior.com)

Poison By Christian Dior

This feminine scent by Christian Dior is a blend of amber, honey, berries, and other spices. Recommended for romantic wear, it’s a good one to wear for an evening date or a dinner with your significant other. After all, this is the poison that’ll spread love in the air and can easily become a mandatory companion for you.



(www.walmart.com) (www.walmart.com)

L’air Du Temps By Nina Ricci

This perfume is high on floral notes and spells R-O-M-A-N-C-E. Launched back in 1948, this Nina Ricci is sure to evoke a sense of confidence while keeping an undertone of romance. It’s an evening scent for women, a perfect fit for a sophisticated dinner date or an evening at the theatre.



(www.chanel.com) (www.chanel.com)

Coco Mademoiselle By Chanel

This classic signifies personal luxury and is a suitable dressing table addition. The fresh oriental fragrance with a sexy undertone is a reminder of Coco Chanel’s irrepressible spirit. Spray on pulse points morning or evening.



(www.calvinklein.us) (www.calvinklein.us)

Calvin Klein CK One

One of the best-ever unisex perfumes in the market, CK One is a bright scent comprising bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, papaya, rose, nutmeg, musk and a few others for a refreshing green tea signature throughout. This revolutionary CK fragrance is designed for men and women to share.



(www.dior.com) (www.dior.com)

J’adore Eau De Parfum By Dior

J’adore EDP can be best described as a sweet-smelling floral bouquet. A tribute to Christian Dior’s passion for flowers, this fragrance is a symbol of a woman as her most absolute feminine self.



(www.guerlain.com) (www.guerlain.com)

Shalimar Perfume By Guerlain

This perfume gained its popularity because it came to be known as the forbidden fragrance in the 1920s. It’s not just the perfume which makes it so special but also the bottle it comes packed in. The fragrance is a blend of lemon, vanilla and incense tones and was inspired by the passionate love story of an emperor and an Indian princess, Shalimar, meaning “temple of love”. Jacques Guerlain had said, “Wearing Shalimar means letting your senses take over.”



(amazon.com) (amazon.com)

Daisy By Marc Jacobs

Simple yet a high-potential signature scent, Daisy by Marc Jacobs instantly transports you to a place that’s pure, untouched and beautiful. The top-most note of this fragrance is infused with wild berries and soft white violets with jasmine and sandalwood bringing about its romantic, lingering trail.

White daisies on its cap give the Daisy bottle a retro-cool twist.



www.tomford.com www.tomford.com

Velvet Orchid By Tom Ford

Velvet Orchid is an oriental floral scent that evokes a balmy feeling in an exotic garden. Its elegant bottle is enhanced with a bold texture and the signature brass nameplate. Velvet Orchid is a lot of drama packed in a bottle, leaving a seductive trail behind.



(uk.burberry.com) (uk.burberry.com)

My Burberry

Imagine taking a walk in a picturesque garden in London, especially when it’s just rained and the remaining raindrops are still sitting on brightly-hued flowers in full bloom and the green leaves of the trees and shrubs. Now spray on My Burberry and get transported to the scene above. Made of sweet pea and bergamot fused with geranium leaf, it’s perfect for a stroll around town or simply a day perfume you’d love to wear to a brunch with your favourite girls.

So there you have it! Which of these is your most-favourite? Let us know!

First Published: Sep 13, 2018