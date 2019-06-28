Trend Alert 2019: Real men wear pink

Powder pink, fuchsia and candy - the pastel hue was seen splashed across the international runways at the recently concluded Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks. Brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Balmain, Amiri and SSS World Cup flirted with this sugary palette with aplomb. While designer Kim Jones at Dior toyed with soft pinks, designer Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton showcased a brighter version. Designer Nimish Shah says, “I don’t think fashion runway is overtly sexual. In fact, I see it becoming asexual and men today are dressing for themselves. It has more to do with their personality.”

A model presents a creation by Paul Smith during the men's spring/summer 2020 fashion collection in Paris on June 23, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) ( AFP )

Several head-to-toe powder pink ensembles were seen dominating the collections of Amiri and Balmain with designers exploring a softer side of masculinity.

Stylist Edward Lalrempuia observes that menswear by far is getting more gender fluid. “Be it Dior Men or GMBH, there are so many designers who have toyed with this macaroon palette this season,” says Edward.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 11:50 IST