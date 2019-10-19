Trend Alert: Ugly ’90s fashion is back. Think of this as a to-don’t list

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:32 IST

Nostalgia is all very well, but some of the ’90s fashion that’s making a comeback is just plain ugly. Leather jackets, mom jeans, denim overalls, these are a few of our least favourite things. “The ’90s were all about denim,” says fashion designer Amy Billimoria. “And this year, that idea of denim in various forms has been making a comeback.” Billimoria’s pet peeve: Denim bell bottoms. “They are the worst of what has made its way back into fashion,” she says.“It doesn’t even flatter all body types.”

Fashion is cyclical, and old trends will make their way back in newer ways, says fashion designer Rocky S. “Since this season is about the bold, the bright and the classic, it makes sense that we’re seeing a revival of ’90s trends. If only they were being reinvented better, though.”

Thankfully, it’s still not cool to wear all-denim, or splash the name of your favourite brand on everything, but here’s a look at some of the worst ’90s trends that seem to be here for the year.

Big, bulging, velvet scrunchies

Scrunchies may be cute and bright, but is that really a look to go for, past the age of seven? ( iStock )

Why were they ever in and who do they suit, exactly? Even Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw has warned you against sporting it — in the 1990s. But they’re back anyway, on singer Selena Gomez, models Hailey Baldwin and Karlie Kloss. They may be cute and bright, but is that really a look to go for, past the age of seven?

Combat boots

From Bella Hadid and Alia Bhatt to your college-going neighbour, combat boots are everywhere. They aren’t really comfortable, they can look ridiculous with everyday outfits. Keep them in the closet, people.

Platform sneakers

Remember the platform sneaker? The Spice Girls laced them up in the 1990s and now the hideous trend is making a comeback.

We’ve written before about the odd allure of the ugly shoe, and the ugliest of them all is back in style—those clunky, chunky, platform sneakers that the Spice Girls popularised in the late-1990s. The new version is slightly more accessible (please explain). “Platform sneakers are great if you want to add a little height to your frame when you’re dressing casual, but keep them less chunky,” says Bilimoria.

Oversized flannel shirts

Somehow this always looks like you’re either trying too hard or would rather be a Welsh farmer. “Comfort was at the core of ’90s fashion and oversized flannel shirts epitomise that,” says Rocky S. “Style them with solid basics and you might be able to pull it off, as long as the weather’s right for it!”

Tiny backpacks

What are these for? Celebrities from Rihanna to Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been running around with them this year. But honestly why are they styled like backpacks when they’re barely larger than a clutch?

Animal prints

Shania Twain and Shilpa Shetty owned the trend in the 1990s. Most recently, Sara Ali Khan has given it a shot. It’s just so hard to toe the line between tacky and chic with this. “Steer clear of loud, bright colours. A great way to incorporate classic animal prints in your wardrobe is through scarves and stoles,” Bilimoria says.

Chunky hoop earrings

Hoops never really go out of fashion, but the big, chunky ones making a comeback don’t really add much but a question mark to your look. “Maybe if there were charms attached, or they’re triple-layered, rainbow-coloured or diamond-studded,” muses Billimoria, “some fresh or innovative touch to turn them from junk generic wear into a style statement.”

