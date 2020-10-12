Turn into your own stylish barber this lockdown with these 4 best hair clippers for men

fashion-and-trends

Oct 12, 2020

A high-quality hair clipper is just what you need if you want to become your own barber. With the right hair clipper in hand, giving yourself a stylish haircut or a precise beard trim at home has becomes infinitely easier. While looking to buy a hair clipper, it is essential to make sure it is powerful, durable and reliable. Counted among the most sought-after grooming devices, a large variety of hair clippers in various colours, designs and budgets have been introduced by many reputable electronic brands. Here are some of the best options you can check out.

1. 5-in-1 Grooming Solution: Surker 5 in 1 Hair Clipper

This 5-in-1 multifunctional hair clipper comes with five different attachment heads and can also be used as a hair trimmer, nose and ear trimmer, body trimmer and a dual shaver. Ultimate grooming solution for a stylish look, the appliance comes with four haircut positioning combs. It can trim your hair to the desired length, by locking in the setting you are looking for. The device can easily be used to trim hair perfectly by using the hair clipper guards. The rechargeable hair clipper can work continuously for 40 minutes after an 8-hour-long charge. The attachments are washable and can be cleaned by rinsing under running water.

2. High-grade Stainless Steel Blade Kubra KB-201B Hair Clipper

This high-quality, user-friendly hair clipper is suitable for use by professionals as well as amateurs. It comes with a high-grade, durable stainless steel blade. The sharp blade is detachable and rust-proof. Simple and easy to use, the appliance can be used to get various desired looks. Also used as a beard trimmer, it efficiently shapes your beard without causing any cuts or irritating your skin. With its compact design, it ensures there is little to no noise while in use. The rechargeable hair clipper is accompanied by a cord that can be used to charge it. With just 1 length setting, it can run for up to 45 minutes nonstop after one charge.

3.Cordless Function: Kemei KM-2013 Hair Clipper

This Kemei beard and moustache hair clipper features durable, premium-quality stainless steel blades that ensure hygiene and a precise performance. The adjustable clipping comb can be attached to the appliance for giving your beard the desired length. The all-in-one hair clipper runs on a powerful motor that allows you to trim your stubble and hair, and, shape your moustache and clipping your sideburns and hair. It comes with the cordless function that lets you use the trimmer even while travelling. You will never have to look for a plugging station by simply charging the trimmer for a few hours. It can run for 40 minutes after an 8-hour-long charge.

4. Long-Lasting Performance: Philips MG3730/15 8-in -1 Hair Clipper

This 8-in-1 hair clipper from the house of Philips comes with eight different tools that can be used to trim and style your hairface however you want. The self-sharpening stainless steel blades remain just as sharp as day -1 even after 3 years of use. You can use the appliance to get sharp, precise lines around your neck, beard and hairline. It can also remove unwanted hair from ears and nose easily. The hair clipper comes with six impact-resistant combs, including two stubble combs, three hair combs and one adjustable beard comb. You can get an uninterrupted run time of up to 60 minutes after every 16-hour-long charge. The attachments and combs can be easily cleaned by detaching them and rinsing off them thoroughly under running water.

