Victoria’s Secret 2019 fashion show won’t be happening, says model Shanina Shaik.

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:07 IST

The much-awaited 2019 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show is no more taking place this year!

The same was revealed by model Shanina Shaik who gave a recent interview to The Daily Telegraph, cited by Us Weekly.

“Unfortunately Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” said Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik.

She continued, “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel. But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about. I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world.”

Well, it might not surprise many as the company was subjected to a controversy last year when their marketing officer and executive vice-president of PR, Ed Razek said that “transsexuals” shouldn’t be a part of the show because it is “a fantasy”.

However, Razek in November last year offered an apology after the brand faced the heat and criticism.

Last year’s show had some notable names including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Adriana Lima walking the ramp. It also featured performances from talented musicians including Shawn Mendes and Halsey.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 11:06 IST