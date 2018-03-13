What Deepika Padukone, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Gauri Khan wore at Hello Hall of Fame Awards

The Hello Hall of Fame Awards at Mumbai on Sunday made room for some pretty fashionable, floor-sweeping looks. The awards red carpet looked like a grand ball for stars in their designer gowns: From actors Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon to star wives Gauri Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor, every look that came down the carpet was worthy of a second glance.

Read on for five red carpet looks that were sent from the fashion gods. It will be hard to stop clapping for every single dress ahead.

1. Deepika Padukone showed a little bit of skin in an eye-catching ivory Falguni Shane Peacock gown featuring a plunging neckline and beautifully sculptured voluminous sleeves. Her dramatic belted gown swept the floor as Deepika posed for pictures. The ever-so-enticing actor paired her all-white number with a sleek bun, smoky eyes and dewy skin and accessorized with Tanishq rings.

2. Mira Rajput Kapoor chose a black and white Shantanu & Nikhil ensemble — a tasselled saree paired with black pants and a matching off-shoulder blouse with a sweetheart neckline. What gave the celebrity wife’s pared down look an edgy vibe was the statement belt with chain embellishment. Floret earrings from Temptations Jewellery, black pumps from Sophia webster, smoky eyes, dewy skin and matte coral lips completed the look.

3. Gauri Khan went all-out sparkly in a heavily-embellished gold Monisha Jaisingh gown. We couldn’t get enough of her showstopping all-over sequined and beaded look. Posing with husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan, the interior designer showed off a pair of matching gold heels — and lots of leg — thanks to the gown’s thigh-high slit. Her softly, textured romantic waves completed the look.

4. Shweta Bachchan Nanda also chose a drool-worthy gold gown. Her sequined Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla gown isn’t the type you can miss at the red carpet. With so many little details, the star daughter’s shiny and iridescent ensemble with a strapless neckline, was playful, unforgettable and easily her sparkliest look yet. Her natural looking waves (like beachy waves) added to her glam look. We love.

5. We will do anything to get our hands on actor Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous metallic silver Sharnita Nandwana gown. It is the perfect look for any party. Her gown, which she accessorised with statement oversized stud earrings, stood out for its subtle skin-revealing cutout in the front. From the back, her gown showed off a sportier racerback silhouette that delicately showed off her back. She wore a single French braid that went behind her ear along with bold, smoky eyes.

