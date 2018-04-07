Why fashion-savvy Ranveer Singh would never crossdress. That’s a bit extreme, he says

You’ll never meet a man as fashion-savvy as Ranveer Singh.

On Friday, the actor showed he has some pretty interesting airport style. The Padmavaat star was on the cusp of creating yet another fashion frenzy when he was spotted making his way inside Mumbai airport wearing a bold head-to-toe Shivan-Narresh look. He kept things casual in a fedora hat and his signature quirky sunglasses — and we’re so into it.

While it might feel like he only recently stepped onto the style scene, make no mistake, the actor is no stranger to balancing his brawny look with quirky, bright pops of colour and print. One browse through his recent fashion moments here, and you won’t be able to argue with that.

Ranveer’s style is one-of-a-kind and he probably knows it.

“I always had a unique sense of style,” he said in an interview with GQ India in the magazine’s April issue.

“These really rich kids from Delhi used to wear Gucci trench coats and Louis Vuitton boat shoes to class, while the Americans wore blue jeans and black zip-up North Face jackets, or Abercrombie and Fitch from head-to-toe. I actually used to buy a lot of stuff in Goan flea markets, which in an American college context, was really eye-catching,” Ranveer said of the time he was studying in Indiana, US and ‘couldn’t afford a lot of fashionable clothes, and wore a lot of hand-me-downs.’

Ranveer’s innate sense of style has garnered him an audience far beyond the pro-Bollywood set. After all, this is the guy who brought statement dressing to crazy new heights, whether it was with oversize all-over-patterned shirts, peppy sequin jackets, designed to get noticed printed suits, or an accessory game (think hard to find and harder to carry off sunglasses, like the one below) that would rival any fashion blogger out there.

Ultimately, Ranveer’s the full package. There are a lot of fashion skills out there to learn from the Padmaavat star, like, how to dress for the airport while still staying true to your fashionable self.

These days, the Gully Boy actor’s style seems to be inspired by singer Lady Gaga and NBA star Russell Westbrook, whose style he called “very forward” in the GQ interview. From sequins to rainbows, the actor has become increasingly eccentric in his style, but there’s one thing he’d never ever try.

“Crossdressing? I don’t know. That’s a bit extreme,” he told the magazine. But he’s worn a skirt and a women’s jacket at recent events, so we don’t know about that.

Below, a look at few Ranveer Singh getups that got our attention. Because proof in the pictures.

Wearing Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna in March, 2018.

Wearing Manish Arora in February, 2018.

Wearing Karrtik D in January, 2018.

Wearing bespoke Jack and Jones in December, 2017.

Wearing Manish Arora in August, 2017.

