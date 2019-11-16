Winter wardrobe: Snuggle up with sweatshirts

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:08 IST

A winter wardrobe staple, sweatshirts are a cool, back-to-school way to beat the chill. The season’s hot favourite look is incomplete without a baggy sweatshirt, classic blue denims and boots to up the ante. The style has cut across the divide between casual and corporate, and in many ways, gave birth to the term athleisure. “We are moving towards comfort-driven lifestyle when it comes to dressing. It represents the advent of athleisure — people are wearing it to airports, work and parties,” says stylist Mohit Rai.

How to ace it

There are ways to play with the style, and the best part is, it works for all body types. “It’s a flattering silhouette for all body types because it gives the illusion of a narrower frame,” says Rai. Like T-shirt dresses, you can glam up a sweatshirt, too. “You can see sweatshirt dresses on international couture runways,” adds Rai. “It could be paired with skinny denims, and girls can go for mini skirts. Wear it with high heels, leave the hair loose and finish the look with cat-eye sunglasses,” says stylist Vikram Seth.

The size and the fit play a key role in defining the look. A fitted silhouette kills the purpose of a sweatshirt. “It’s always nice to be a little oversized. Go for minimal, clean prints in soft colours because you are already playing with volume,” advises Rai. There is a lot of scope for experimenting with the look. Whether you are a conformist of the classics or a spontaneous styler “it all depends on the personality. You should definitely try different looks,” advises Seth.

And as we move towards a more conscientious world, the fashion fraternity is becoming increasingly responsible. “One should always go for organic and recycled fabrics which comply with the environment,” says Seth.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@TheBalinian