e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

Winter wardrobe: Snuggle up with sweatshirts

The season’s hot favourite look is incomplete without a baggy sweatshirt, classic blue denims and boots.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 16, 2019 15:08 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
Actor Kubbra Sait is wearing a graphic sweatshirt that reads: Love is Love.
Actor Kubbra Sait is wearing a graphic sweatshirt that reads: Love is Love.(Photo: Instagram/kubbrasait)
         

A winter wardrobe staple, sweatshirts are a cool, back-to-school way to beat the chill. The season’s hot favourite look is incomplete without a baggy sweatshirt, classic blue denims and boots to up the ante. The style has cut across the divide between casual and corporate, and in many ways, gave birth to the term athleisure. “We are moving towards comfort-driven lifestyle when it comes to dressing. It represents the advent of athleisure — people are wearing it to airports, work and parties,” says stylist Mohit Rai.

 

How to ace it

There are ways to play with the style, and the best part is, it works for all body types. “It’s a flattering silhouette for all body types because it gives the illusion of a narrower frame,” says Rai. Like T-shirt dresses, you can glam up a sweatshirt, too. “You can see sweatshirt dresses on international couture runways,” adds Rai. “It could be paired with skinny denims, and girls can go for mini skirts. Wear it with high heels, leave the hair loose and finish the look with cat-eye sunglasses,” says stylist Vikram Seth.

 

The size and the fit play a key role in defining the look. A fitted silhouette kills the purpose of a sweatshirt. “It’s always nice to be a little oversized. Go for minimal, clean prints in soft colours because you are already playing with volume,” advises Rai. There is a lot of scope for experimenting with the look. Whether you are a conformist of the classics or a spontaneous styler “it all depends on the personality. You should definitely try different looks,” advises Seth.

And as we move towards a more conscientious world, the fashion fraternity is becoming increasingly responsible. “One should always go for organic and recycled fabrics which comply with the environment,” says Seth.

 

View this post on Instagram

mondayest monday that ever mondayed

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Interact with the author on Twitter/@TheBalinian

tags
top news
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Sabarimala trek begins, 5 women sent back by police
Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
Navy’s MiG jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
‘Won’t compromise on honesty,’ Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president
Cop doesn’t allow 17-year-old son to ride bike, he sets himself on fire
Cop doesn’t allow 17-year-old son to ride bike, he sets himself on fire
Hindu Mahasabha under MP govt scanner after it worships Nathuram Godse
Hindu Mahasabha under MP govt scanner after it worships Nathuram Godse
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
‘Sharp increase’ in Pakistan’s efforts to illegally get N-tech: Berlin
Mayank Agarwal surpasses Don Bradman with second double ton in Tests
Mayank Agarwal surpasses Don Bradman with second double ton in Tests
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
CJI Ranjan Gogoi given farewell at SC premise, to retire on Nov 17
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends