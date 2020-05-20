Would couture masks be a new addition to the fashion market?

fashion-and-trends

The pandemic has paved way for many changes in our lifestyles. And in a counter-intuitive move, bridal masks are now taking confident strides into the couture market. With many having already adapted to the idea, brides are now looking forward to wearing them for wedding festivities. But the question here is, will bridal face masks find a prominent space on the couture map?

Here’s what designers have to say. “These masks will be fashionable and yet would let a bride express herself. However, they should be breathable and functionality should be the prime focus while designing them. Printed ones, and masks made with textured fabrics would be the way forward,” says designer Payal Singhal.

Seconding this, designer Sonaakshi Raaj says, “The masks will soon become a fun accessory to match your lehenga or coordinate with your groom. Customised ones with initials and blingy embellished ones are some that I would be making for my brides in the future.”

However, on the flip side, designer Rimple Narula disses the idea as she believes that the trend is short-lived. “I haven’t thought of bridal masks yet, I’m only doing basic cotton ones,” shares Narula.

“Seeing the scenario now, face masks are the way forward. I would want a fancy one for my wedding as it will be an attention grabber,” says Somya Jyoti, an entrepreneur. Bhavdeep Kaur, who got married last week, says, “I used leftover fabric from my wedding dress and got minimal embroidery done on it. I even made a mask for my husband that matched his sherwani and a few masks for my bridesmaids too.”