e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Would couture masks be a new addition to the fashion market?

Would couture masks be a new addition to the fashion market?

Will bridal face masks find a prominent space on the couture map? Here’s what designers have to say.

fashion-and-trends Updated: May 20, 2020 18:58 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Bride Bhavdeep Kaur
Bride Bhavdeep Kaur(Paran Singh)
         

The pandemic has paved way for many changes in our lifestyles. And in a counter-intuitive move, bridal masks are now taking confident strides into the couture market. With many having already adapted to the idea, brides are now looking forward to wearing them for wedding festivities. But the question here is, will bridal face masks find a prominent space on the couture map?

Here’s what designers have to say. “These masks will be fashionable and yet would let a bride express herself. However, they should be breathable and functionality should be the prime focus while designing them. Printed ones, and masks made with textured fabrics would be the way forward,” says designer Payal Singhal.

Seconding this, designer Sonaakshi Raaj says, “The masks will soon become a fun accessory to match your lehenga or coordinate with your groom. Customised ones with initials and blingy embellished ones are some that I would be making for my brides in the future.”

However, on the flip side, designer Rimple Narula disses the idea as she believes that the trend is short-lived. “I haven’t thought of bridal masks yet, I’m only doing basic cotton ones,” shares Narula.

 

“Seeing the scenario now, face masks are the way forward. I would want a fancy one for my wedding as it will be an attention grabber,” says Somya Jyoti, an entrepreneur. Bhavdeep Kaur, who got married last week, says, “I used leftover fabric from my wedding dress and got minimal embroidery done on it. I even made a mask for my husband that matched his sherwani and a few masks for my bridesmaids too.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In