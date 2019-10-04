You’ll never guess which Spice Girls look was Victoria Beckham’s favourite

fashion-and-trends

Famous as Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham reminisced about her most favourite look from her days in the famous all-girl band, Spice Girls.

According to People magazine, the singer, style icon and fashion designer disclosed in a recent interview on British talk show ‘This Morning’ that her favourite Spice Girls look was from the Goodbye music video, which released in 1998. Victoria spoke about how she smiles when she watches the video because she loved her natural makeup and her pregnancy glow, as she was expecting her eldest child then.

The 45-year-old fashion designer, who was famously called Posh Spice in the girl group was expecting Brooklyn, her eldest, during the shoot of the 2000 promo of the video. Brooklyn is now 20.

“My favourite Spice Girls look would be the ‘Goodbye’ video actually,” Beckham revealed. “I was pregnant with [her oldest child] Brooklyn at the time and I had a pixie haircut, I was wearing a Jil Sander dress, which was super chic, and just really natural, nice makeup.”

“I was at that stage of pregnancy when you are a little bit glowy,” she added. “It was just very natural and I look back at that video and it really does make me smile because I had little Brooklyn in my tummy.”

The former singer has four children. Sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz along with a daughter Harper.

In another interview, where she spoke with Glamour UK, Victoria spoke about how she treats the idea of food around her children, and how she makes sure they eat healthy and have healthy eating habits.

“I would never sit down with my kids and skip a meal, they need to see that their mum eats healthily,” she said. “You need to show little people how to be healthy and happy with who they are. When you have children, it also puts a lot into perspective. You realize they notice everything,” Victoria said.

