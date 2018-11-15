5 things to do to keep your lungs healthy

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the disease and what one can do to protect oneself from it. Lung cancer is a leading cause of death among both men and women around the world. But the good news is there is a lot you can do to protect yourself from it. Here are 5 habits that can help you:

* Quit smoking: While we all know the link between smoking and lung cancer, we don’t understand the importance of quitting in time. Smoking is not just bad for the lungs, but for your overall respiratory system. Cigarettes are filled with toxins that are inhaled when you smoke. It eventually ages your lungs, makes it tougher for you to breathe and changes normal lung cells to cancerous ones.

* Exercise: Doing some physical activity can keep your lungs in good shape. As you breathe harder and faster, it helps your lungs become more efficient.

* Stay away from pollutants: Being exposed to pollutants can damage the lungs. Try to stay away from secondhand smoke and heavy traffic areas. Ensure your house is well-ventilated.

* Drink water: Your lungs also need hydration like the rest of your body. Ensure you consume sufficient fluids to keep your lung functioning better.

* Laugh more: Laughing works your abdominal muscles and increases the capacity of your lungs. It can also clear your lungs by allowing fresh air to enter into the lung.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 10:01 IST