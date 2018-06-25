7 habits that will make you healthier and happier

In today’s fast-paced life, following a healthy lifestyle may be a difficult task. However, adopting healthy habits is the key to achieving wellness. Dr Shruthi Hegde, Ayurveda expert at The Himalaya Drug Company, recommends the following 7 simple habits that can help you become healthier:

* Do a physical activity for 45 mins: Commit to spending a minimum of 45 minutes every day exercising. You don’t need to follow the same routine; just ensure that you work out every single day. Simple forms of exercise go a long way in preventive care. They help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis, alleviate depression and anxiety, and even boost mental alertness and confidence.

* Write down something you are grateful for: While all of us face problems in our daily lives, we also have a lot to be thankful for that gets lost amidst our troubles. Reflecting on the positive things in life will help you deal with troubles and motivate you to keep pushing ahead.

Drinking enough water can help you detoxify, boost digestion, improve the quality of your skin and hair and help you feel well-balanced. (Shutterstock)

* Drink 3 litres of water: Water is the fuel that your body runs on. It is necessary to keep your body functioning well. Drinking enough water can help you detoxify, boost digestion, improve the quality of your skin and hair and help you feel well-balanced. Three litres of water is the minimum intake, but aim for more depending on your lifestyle.

* Commit to breaking a bad habit: All of us have some habits that we are not proud of, and have been meaning to break out of for some time. While that negative habit impacts your wellness, not being able to break it also takes a toll on the mind. Take a small step every day towards getting rid of it, whether it is overusing your phone, snacking on junk food, or anything else you’ve been planning to stop, and see your body and mind become healthier.

* Take 15 minutes to reflect on your day: In our busy lives, it is easy to get caught up in day-to-day activities and not allot any time for reflection. Take a moment to reflect on the day. This will help you take on the challenges of the day better. Just 15 minutes of quiet reflection, whether through meditation or even looking out the window will help you take a step towards achieving mental wellness and relaxation.

Sleeping for a minimum of seven hours a day will help you feel healthier and happier. (Shutterstock)

* Sleep for 7-8 hours: The function of sleep is to not only relax the body, but also to restore the mind. Commit to sleeping a minimum of seven hours a day while aiming for eight, and you will feel healthier and happier in a short span of time. This will help you achieve mental and physical wellness, and your mind and body will be at ease.

* Include a herb in your daily diet: Consuming herbs is a great way to practice long-term wellness and prepare your body for the challenges of life. As per Ayurveda texts and modern research, Guduchi can significantly help in preventive care, as it is a great promoter of immunity, aids in fighting against infections, and helps you stay fit and healthy. Depending on your need, you can find an herb to help you achieve your goals, whether it is tulasi for respiratory wellness or brahmi to improve cognitive abilities or boost your memory.

