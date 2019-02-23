Acupuncture may ease menopausal symptoms

A brief course of acupuncture may help ease troublesome menopausal symptoms, such as excess sweating, mood swings, sleep disturbances, a study has found.

According to researchers from University of Copenhagen in Denmark among women dealing with moderate to severe symptoms, acupuncture was also associated with reductions in hot flushes, as well as skin and hair problems.

The research, published in the journal BMJ Open, acupuncture offers an alternative for women who can not, or do not want to, use hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Menopausal symptoms are common, and depending on their severity, can have a major impact on quality of life, health and well-being, as well as productivity.

Hot flushes are one of the most common symptoms, and these can go on for several years. However, others include heavy sweating, emotional vulnerability, sleep disturbances, fatigue, ‘fuzzy’ brain, joint pain, vaginal dryness and reduced sex drive.

Hormonal and other drugs can treat the various symptoms, but they are not without side effects. The evidence for other non-pharmacological approaches, such as exercise, relaxation, and herbal or dietary remedies, is not very convincing, researchers said.

Previous research suggests that acupuncture might be helpful, but design flaws or quality issues have undermined the findings.

In a bid to address this, the researchers randomly allocated 70 menopausal women to either five weeks of standardised Western medical acupuncture, using pre-defined acupuncture points, or no acupuncture until after six weeks.

Each weekly session lasted 15 minutes, and was delivered by doctors from nine different general practices, who had additionally trained in acupuncture, and had been practising it for an average of 14 years.

Each participant completed a validated Meno Scores (MSQ) questionnaire-designed to measure outcomes from the patient’s perspective before their first session and then again after 3, 6, 8, 11 and 26 weeks.

The MSQ comprised 11 graded scales for each of: hot flushes; day and night sweats; general sweating; sleep disturbance; emotional vulnerability; memory changes; skin and hair problems; physical symptoms; abdominal symptoms; urinary and vaginal symptoms; and fatigue.

At six weeks most (80 per cent) of the women in the acupuncture group, said that they felt that the sessions had helped them.

Compared with those who had not been given acupuncture, they were significantly less troubled by hot flushes-a difference that was already apparent after three weeks of ‘treatment’.

Statistically significant differences also emerged between the two groups in the severity/frequency of day and night sweats, general sweating, sleep disturbances, emotional and physical symptoms, and skin and hair problems.

The drop-out rate was low, with just one woman failing to complete all five acupuncture sessions, and no serious side effects were reported.

The researchers acknowledge that the treatment period lasted just five weeks and that a major difficulty in all acupuncture trials is the lack of a proper comparator.

This means that a placebo effect cannot be ruled out, researchers said, and further discussions are warranted about what level of evidence is acceptable.

The findings show that a brief course of acupuncture by suitably trained professionals is feasible in routine primary care for both doctors and patients.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 16:49 IST