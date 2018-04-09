Bhagyashree’s age-defying fitness regime is for all. Don’t miss her workout videos

The only thing you’ll think of when you see these photos of 90s actor Bhagyashree is that she’s not aged a day. Bhagyashree rose to fame when she starred opposite Salman Khan in Maine Pyaar Kiya. Soon she married businessman Himalaya Dasani and gave birth to her son Abhimanyu. She’s been away from Bollywood since then, but that hasn’t stopped her from taking care of her body.

One look at her Instagram confirms her love for fitness. The 49-year-old actress is a certified nutritionist and wellness expert accredited by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, American Naturopathic Medical Accreditation Board and American Holistic Health Association. She has also completed the Stanford healthy cooking and child nutrition course.

Bhagyashree tries out different exercises with her beloved bosu ball, similar to the Swiss ball. She often puts short videos on her Instagram for her followers to help them achieve the right form. Apart from functional training, she practices yoga, quad training, lunges and more.

Her fitness journey began after she was diagnosed with calcification of shoulder. The condition leads to accumulation of calcium salts in the body tissue causing them to harden. She says that was the biggest trigger to her fitness journey. Instead of opting for a surgery, Bhagyashree decided to take up a healthy lifestyle to reverse her condition.

Apart from functional training, she practices yoga, quad training, lunges and more. (Instagram.com/bhagyashreeonline)

“It is the body’s protective measure against pain signalling you to stop, check and restore the damage that you are doing. The realisation was gradually sinking in that I had completely disregarded all the signs for 7 years. What was I doing? Why had I challenged my pain threshold, why hadn’t I thought of the consequence? I looked at my limp hand by my side and tears rolled down. This time not in pain but with the tumultuous thought, would I fully recover?” she wrote in a blog on her website.

Bhagyashree’s fitness journey began after she was diagnosed with calcification of shoulder. (Instagram.com/bhagyashreeonline)

Today, Bhagyashree is not only free from all the pain, but is also helping others realise their fitness dream through her journey.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more