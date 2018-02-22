Coffee has more power than you ever thought: 3 cups a day helps you live longer

Good news if you love coffee more than tea: According to a new study, people who drink coffee twice or thrice a day, whether caffeinated or otherwise, may have a lower chance of dying from certain illnesses than those who abstain from it.

The study, thought to be the largest of its kind, was conducted on more than 5,00,000 people across 10 European countries over the last 16 years, according to the National Geographic. The study concludes that people who drank coffee show signs of having healthier livers and circulatory systems, as well as lower levels of inflammation than those who do not like coffee at all.

“The findings also indicated that higher coffee consumption was associated with a reduced risk of death from any cause, including circulatory diseases and digestive diseases,” said epidemiologist and study leader Marc Gunter, who heads the nutrition and metabolism section of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France.

Older and smaller-scale studies had found a direct link between those who drank coffee and increased chances of certain ailments, such as liver cancer. Gunter’s findings, however, provide the most substantial evidence to date. “This digestive disease relationship, which was strongest for liver disease deaths, is particularly striking,” he says. Gunter added that his next step was to analyse the brew’s chemical composition in hopes of understanding on what makes the popular beverage so special and good.

