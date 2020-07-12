Covid-19 and fitness: The new rules for keeping fit

fitness

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:16 IST

Fitness has become more of a concern and more of a necessity. We’re moving less than before the lockdown - doing fewer steps, spending less time on our feet.

We’re worrying about fitness more too, as we see comorbidities alter survival chances of those with the virus. Suddenly, it’s not a question of ‘trying to live healthier’. It’s an urgent imperative.

You can’t go swimming, and gyms are still shut across the country. You can walk, run, exercise outdoors or play non-contact sports, but even there, there are new dos and don’ts to follow.

