Eat these 5 foods to prevent and cure a hangover this weekend

You look forward to the weekend all week. And then, you attend a late night party on Friday and end up nursing a bad hangover all weekend. Sounds familiar? The good news is you don’t need to feel guilty for hanging out with friends and having a good time. By making small changes to your diet, you can avoid messy hangovers. Here are 5 foods that you need to include in your pantry now:

* Eat fatty foods: While normally, a high-fat diet is not considered to be healthy, if you plan to booze, you may want to eat a high-fat meal. Eating a burger as opposed to a salad, for instance, before drinking can ensure that the alcohol is absorbed slowly in the bloodstream and causes less of a hangover.

* Drink water: Drinking water instead of alcohol is, of course, a better idea to prevent a hangover. But, even if you end up drinking too much alcohol, water is still what you need to get through. Alcohol can cause dehydration and cause headaches and fatigue. Sip a glass of water in between drinks and have a glass of water before going to sleep to see the difference.

Eat a heavy breakfast to keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent a hangover. (Unsplash )

* Have a heavy breakfast: The day after, wake up and even if you feel queasy, ensure you eat a good breakfast. Hangovers can cause low blood sugar, and lead to headaches. Eating a good breakfast brings your blood sugar levels in check and helps you recover faster from a hangover.

* Get a dose of Vitamin C: Before you hit the club, ensure you have an orange or lemon juice, which helps to detoxify your body and gives you a generous shot of vitamin C as well. It can reduce the impact of the hangover and help your body process the alcohol smoothly.

* Have a spinach salad: Spinach is a good source of magnesium, which alcohol consumption tends to deplete. Spinach is also an anti-inflammatory agent. Have it with a healthy salad full of nuts, avocado, and cheese and you are all set for happy hours.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 11:56 IST