Eat your yolks, folks!

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:23 IST

If you’ve been trying to gain muscle, lose weight or generally build up strength, chances are that at some point, someone will recommend that you up your intake of egg whites. Cue all-white omelettes, boiled-whites in salad, and a yolkless life.

You’re missing out. Egg yolks are not the enemy. The yellow bit makes up 34% of the weight and contains half the protein. The albumen or white portion is merely less fatty, which is why it fits into formal ideas of what to eat.

If you eat the egg with the yolk, here’s what you get: more calcium, copper, iron, manganese, phosphorus, selenium and zinc. And Vitamins D, B6, B12 and the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.

Dr Zubeda Tumbi, clinical nutritionist, says the best way to cook eggs is to boil, poach or scramble them or add lots of vegetables. Think of a Spanish omelette with the works - tomato, capsicum, bell peppers, coriander, mint, spring onions, mushrooms and spinach.

Just avoid going overboard. “Yolks are said to be a source of dietary cholesterol associated with the development of cardiovascular diseases including atherosclerosis, coronary heart disease, and stroke,” says Dr Tambi. Still you won’t get those from yolks alone. Your disease resistance will depend on your hormones, other dietary components, lifestyle, and family history,” says Dr Tumbi.

