International Coffee Day: 5 reasons why you should be drinking it everyday

Earlier this year, a preliminary decision from a California superior court judge asked that coffee shops and companies post warnings of a possible cancer risk from drinking the beverage. The decision was based on the presence of acrylamide, a chemical created when coffee beans are roasted, and which remains in the coffee when it is consumed. Thankfully, cancer experts later ruled coffee as cancer safe, much to the relief of coffee lovers. Other studies, too, have shown that coffee has several health benefits.

On International Coffee Day, here’s looking at 5 benefits of drinking coffee:

* It boosts heart functions in the elderly: A study conducted by Heinrich-Heine-University’s Medical Faculty in Germany, showed that drinking four cups of coffee daily can enhance the function of heart cells as well as help the elderly recover from heart attacks. The study conducted on mice showed that coffee promotes movement of a regulatory protein which enhances their function to protect cardiovascular cells from damage.

* Protects you from liver cirrhosis: A study conducted by Southampton University found that drinking coffee can lower risk of cirrhosis. Drinking just one cup per day was shown to reduce the risk by 22%, two cups by 43%, and three cups by 57%.

* Reduces risk of type 2 diabetes: Research conducted by Aarhus University in Denmark found substances in coffee that can reduce the risk of developing Type-2 diabetes. Initially, the scientists had suspected that caffeine was responsible for this effect, but later identified other substances in coffee that are responsible for this effect.

* Can protect you from prostate cancer: Drinking three or more cups of coffee a day can also lower risk of prostate cancer, as long as you make it the Italian way, showed a study conducted by IRCCS Neuromed, Italy. The Italian method of making coffee involves high pressure, very high water temperature and no filters.

* Boosts your exercise routine: Drinking a cup of coffee in the morning before hitting the treadmill can help you feel more energetic and stronger. A study conducted by Coventry University found that having a cup of coffee an hour before a competitive running race could improve performance times by 2%. Caffeine can also increase energy production, and mental alertness which can act as a pre-workout booster.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 09:18 IST