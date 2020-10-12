Malaika Arora shows how Yoga can ‘burn that stubborn belly fat’ in latest fitness picture

e-paper
Malaika Arora encourages fans to ‘choose Yoga everyday’, challenges them into burning belly fat with Naukasana or boat pose

fitness Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 18:21 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Slaying effortlessly with her stylish stints on television’s dance reality show, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has recovered from Covid-19 with rejuvenated zeal and is back to challenging fans with new Yoga poses every week. Seen regularly pushing netizens towards a healthy lifestyle, Malaika recently encouraged all to “choose Yoga everyday” and challenged them into burning belly fat with Naukasana or boat pose this Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika shared a picture of herself nailing the Yoga asana. Donning a white sports bra and a pair of pink Yoga pants, Malaika performed the exercise with the help of a resistance band.

Pulling back her hair in a high ponytail hairstyle so that it does not mess with her intense exercise routine, Malaika was seen sitting flawlessly on her hips as she bent back and pulled up her legs to make a ‘V’ shape with her body. “Hello Everyone! It’s MONDAY- A gift of new day, new week, new goals and new challenges! Let’s make it count :) Here’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek to get you started!” she quipped in the caption.

Talking about the Yoga asana, Malaika elaborated, “NAUKASANA or Boat Pose It is an excellent pose to burn that stubborn belly fat and also, it is a great practice to strengthen your back muscles and hip flexors (sic).”

Method:

Sit on the floor with your legs spread straight in front of you. Keeping your spine erect and hands resting beside your hips, bend your knees and lean back slightly. Now inhale and lift both legs up while extending your hands forward. Keep your toes at eye level and lengthen your spine. Hold the pose for 5 to 10 seconds and release the posture.

 
Hello Everyone! It's MONDAY- A gift of new day, new week, new goals and new challenges! Let's make it count :) Here's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek to get you started! Tag me, @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga when you post NAUKASANA or Boat Pose It is an excellent pose to burn that stubborn belly fat and also, it is a great practice to strengthen your back muscles and hip flexors. 1. Sit on the floor with legs straight front of you 2. Keeping your spine straight, hands resting beside your hips 3. Bend your knees and lean back slightly 4. Now inhale, lift both legs up and extend your hands forward 5. Keep your toes at eye level and lengthen your spine 6. Hold for 5 to 10 seconds and release the posture Now let's see your gorgeous pictures rolling in :) #sarvayoga #divayoga #mondaymotivation #yogapose #yogalife #naukasana #navasana #mylifemyyoga #strongerwithsarva #chooseyogaeveryday #fitindiamovement

Benefits:

Naukasana helps in regulating blood flow at sugar level and strengthens the abdominal muscles. It improves the health of all organs in the abdomen, especially the liver, pancreas and kidneys and also strengthens the muscles of the arms, thighs and shoulders.

