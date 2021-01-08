Mindful ways of managing weight gain

fitness

The unforeseen times of the recent pandemic gripped us all and it certainly changed the way we were used to live a certain kind of lifestyle. Not only a lot of people battled or lost the fight to Covid-19, but a lot of us lost jobs, lost a steady source of income, faced mental traumas, and emotional breakdown. But there’s always some blessing in disguise and this New Year should serve as a reminder for all of us to keep moving forward in the best way possible.

As per a recent survey, about 48% of people gained weight during the lockdown and the numbers maybe even more. If you have also piled on some kilos, the first thing you should do about it is – keep the stress away. The combination of an inactive lifestyle and stress can double up to make you gain more weight. But the good thing is that both of these factors are manageable and are in your hands..

Heightened anxiety along with preconceived stress can make you eat more to help deal with the situation. So, the first step towards managing your weight is being mindful. If you are eating a meal, make sure to do it with the least of distractions and definitely don’t scroll down your mobiles while having your food because then it becomes quite likely to lose track and overeat. Another important thing to ensure is not measuring your health only by the virtue of a weighing scale. Yes, you’d be within your weight range, but don’t obsess over the scale. Instead, shift the focus to healthy eating and developing a fitness regime.

I personally believe in setting realistic goals for myself, which I then work on achieving at a gradual and steady pace, instead of expecting overnight results. Another important aspect is that I don’t focus only on ‘what needs to be achieved’ but ‘how it should be achieved’, because a lot of us fall in love with the end-result and not the process. Once you know the why’s and how’s, you can set your intentions to achieve what you desire.

You can begin by waking up an hour early than usual and doing some stretching or gentle yoga. Ditch morning tea or coffee and consume lemon or jeera water instead. Give up on sugar and substitute sweet cravings with dates or figs. If you tend to munch often, replace packaged snacks with roasted makhana or a handful of mixed nuts and seeds. Add a dash of protein with every major meal. Flavour your meals with antioxidant-rich herbs and spices like turmeric, garlic, ginger, mint, cinnamon, clove, or paprika. Include 30 minutes of brisk walking in your routine and try to finish your dinner at least three hours before you hit the bed. Progress not perfection is what brings the desired results.

Don’t let the unprecedented times dampen your spirit because all it takes is a chain reaction of a healthy lifestyle, self-discipline, realistic goals, and small steps to make a big difference!

