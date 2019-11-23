My fitness motto is 10k steps a day, no matter what, says actor Dia Mirza

fitness

Dia Mirza, 38, actress, producer and environment goodwill ambassador for the UN, dons many hats with ease. As an actress, she has featured in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanju, where she played Maanyata. In her most recent project, the web series Kaafir, released in June, she plays the lead — a woman caught in the Indo-Pak border dispute. Here’s a look at her fitness routine.

Fitness to me means a healthy mind and healthy body, for which I follow a nutrition-based diet and commit to regular workouts.

The body needs enough nutrients to function well, so I start my day with almonds and eat a gluten-free vegan diet. I avoid packaged and oily foods, but eat something light every two hours.

In the mornings, I have chia pudding with almond milk, mixed seeds, blueberries and pomegranate. My lunch is gluten-free rotis, a big bowl of dal, veggies, salad and a little rice.

Dinner is soup and leafy salads, sprouts and avocado — I have avocado and chia daily because they’re just so good for the body. Organic food is easier to digest, so I try to eat fresh, local and seasonal produce.

I used to play a lot of sports as a student — I’d go swimming, horse-riding, play kabaddi. I still love to swim, play basketball and generally keep active.

My workouts are a mix of stretching, cross-fit and weight training, Pilates, yoga and kickboxing. I work out at least six times a week, no matter where I am. My go-to exercises are yoga, stretches and some freehand exercises like squats, lunges, surya namaskar and dhanur asanas, which keep the body supple and flexible.

I do 10,000 steps a day, every day, no matter what.

I react to situations, rather than to stress. That way, the situation is handled and doesn’t become stressful. From a personal perspective, I manage stress by meditating every morning. It simply calms the mind. I find walks very relaxing too. I’m a nature lover, so being amid greenery, walking amid trees, simply rejuvenates me.

I set some time aside to log out of all screens, and I ignore my phone for at least 20 minutes after I wake up.