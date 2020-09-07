National Nutrition Week: Manushi Chhillar runs on the beach, practices yoga, gives fitness goals

fitness

National Nutrition Week is a week-long initiative, from September 1 to September 7 to raise awareness about the importance of consuming nutritious food, following a healthy diet and also an exercise regime for holistic health and wellness.

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar, who began a social media campaign in line with National Nutrition Week performed Yoga asanas, took a run on the beach and inspired her fans to follow the same to keep stress at bay and balance their lives.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform Instagram, the 23-year-old model and actor, shared three pictures where she is seen stretching her body and doing yoga asanas alongside the sea.

Sporting athleisure in a black-on-black attire, the actor captioned the pictures with interesting one-liners and the hashtag ‘National Nutrition Week’ in all of them.

Captioning one picture, she writes, “Sky above, Earth below, Peace within”, while in another photograph she wrote: “Less stressing, more stretching!”

She captioned the third picture as “Finding my Balance”.

Manushi had also posted pictures of hers running on the beach in a pop orange sweatshirt with trackpants and captioned her pics as: “The sound of the waves is all the music I need!🎶” on one picture; and “Who said workouts can’t be fun? 🌊” on another.

In a video that she shared earlier on her Instagram handle, Chhillar is seen talking about how she chose to begin consuming healthy food to stay fit while studying and preparing for the ‘Miss India’ beauty pageant at the same time.

“I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognisant about what we intake. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right,” she had said.

Chhillar is a big fitness and nutrition enthusiast and comes from a medical background. She credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge of proper nutrition within her.

On the work front, Manushi will be seen opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the big-budget period-drama Prithviraj.

