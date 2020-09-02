e-paper
National Nutrition Week: Manushi Chhillar starts social media campaign to raise awareness about nutrition

National Nutrition Week: Manushi Chhillar starts social media campaign to raise awareness about nutrition

National Nutrition Week: Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to start a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness about eating right and also shared her journey with health and nutrition.

Sep 02, 2020
Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
National Nutrition Week that kicked off on September 1, is a week-long initiative to raise awareness about the importance of nutritious food, good diet and more.

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar took to Instagram to start a social media campaign aimed at raising awareness about eating right and also shared her journey with health and nutrition.

In a video, the Miss World 2017 is seen talking about how she started consuming healthy food to stay fit while she was preparing for the ‘Miss India’ beauty pageant while studying in college and only had the option of her hostel’s mess food.

“I have been told repeatedly that we are what we eat and we have to be very cognisant about what we intake. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits and through my social media, I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right,” she said.

 

Chhillar who comes from a medical background further credits her doctor parents for inculcating the knowledge of proper nutrition within her.

“My parents are doctors and they have always told me that our eating habits and the food we eat defines our total health. With this learning, I have been able to lead a very balanced life because awareness about nutrition is key for anyone to understand whether they are planning their meals correctly,” the 23-year-old model-turned-actor said.

“Malnutrition can really damage us from inside and I will use my social media to drive home as much awareness as possible through National Nutrition Week,” she added.

“There are a few things that I’m deeply passionate about and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. I will show people how I eat and balance my diet so that I keep cravings at bay and also ensure I give proper breaks to my body between meals,” she said.

Manushi Chillar, who is a vegetarian, swears by dals, fruits, veggies, nuts, tofu and her favourite drink is water.
“It’s a fun social media awareness campaign and I hope to connect with as many like-minded people as possible and jam with them,” the former Miss India added.

Manushi also held an AMA via her Instagram stories where she asked her followers to ask her health and fitness related questions. On battling stress, she said, “Exercise and meditation are great stress busters and didn’t let me get bored of studying. You need to balance your day out, work smart and work hard. I too managed to cook for myself along with sudies, you need to put that extra effort.”

