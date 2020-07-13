e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Rise and run Delhiites, but follow these safety tips

Rise and run Delhiites, but follow these safety tips

From going for walks in the morning to gulping down immunity boosters and wearing a soft cotton masks, experts give tips to run safely.

fitness Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:30 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Experts give tips to run safely
Experts give tips to run safely(shutterstock)
         

Given the present situation, early morning jogs or walks have been replaced by strolls in the balcony. However, with restrictions eased, it’s time to revert to our earlier routines. Here are a few tips that experts recommend:

Go for a walk in the morning or post 4pm: The best time is early morning, as it helps maintain distance. But if you aren’t a morning person, fitness expert Kitty Kalra says, “Post 4pm is a good time, as lung health is better at that time. Try and complete 8000 steps a day. While you walk or run, change your pace. After walking for three minutes, add a sprint or a jog.”

Hydrate well: Have warm water as it relieves nasal congestion, aids digestion, calms the central nervous system and helps relieve constipation. Make sure you carry water with you while going for a jog or walk.

Immunity boosters: Have a turmeric immunity shot everyday (empty stomach if possible).
Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, nutrients, says, “Take 1tsp turmeric, black pepper powder, 1 tsp raw apple cider vinegar or lemon juice and add some lukewarm water to this and drink it.”

Mask it right: When you are running or jogging, your oxygen requirements go up and you need to inhale that much more air to deliver the required oxygen to the body. Masks block free flow of oxygen to the lungs, so they are not recommended while exercising. However, if you are brisk walking or see people around, make sure you wear a mask. “Wear a cotton three layer mask that is washable and pull it down every few minutes when nobody is around,” says designer and avid runner, Namrata Joshipura.

Avoid common touch points: “If you are stepping out of your homes, it’s important that you don’t touch anything at all. From park gates, lift buttons, plants, trees to benches, anything and everything outdoors must be in your ‘do not touch’ list to avoid contamination. If you do touch anything by accident, sanitise your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser thoroughly,” advices Dr Patil. Also, make sure you wash your hands or take a bath when back from the run.

Electrolyte for body balance: It is good to keep your body balance. “Increase the intake of vitamins C, D and zinc during these times, especially if you are stepping out,” says Joshipura.

top news
After phone calls, Congress delivers a public appeal to Sachin Pilot to stay put
After phone calls, Congress delivers a public appeal to Sachin Pilot to stay put
Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court
Padmanabha Swamy Temple to be managed by ex-royal family, rules Supreme Court
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
Sachin Pilot not joining BJP, says his aide amid turmoil in Rajasthan Congress
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
US UAV, Israeli loitering bombs as Indian infantry gets lethal
LIVE: Russia records over 6,500 Covid-19 cases; 104 deaths in last 24 hrs
LIVE: Russia records over 6,500 Covid-19 cases; 104 deaths in last 24 hrs
How Russian university tested world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers
How Russian university tested world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
‘If you poked Ganguly, you were going to get it back’: Graeme Smith
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
HT Salutes: Burdwan cop who turned messiah to help the needy with ration
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In