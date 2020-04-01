Spiritual guidance to tackle self isolation and panic

fitness

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 10:43 IST

Last month, Coronavirus was just a virus that was just beginning to ping on our radar as we read the news. And now it’s staring at our face and here we are, knee-deep in a necessary but painful precautionary process to protect ourselves and our community from this virus. We have been advised to practice social distancing, sanitise our hands frequently and ensure that we steer clear of crowds.

But in order to stay physically healthy, we are disconnecting from our deep senses of purpose, meaning and value in our lives in the spiritual realm. Need of the hour is to get yourself connected to the nature and embrace simplicity in life .

Nupur Sandhu, therapist and healer, says, “In these stressful times, it’s not about what we share with others that determines our life, it’s actually what we slowly whisper to ourselves that carries power.”

She adds, “There’s no escaping from the fact that we can’t change anything so we need to calm our mind. Any problem or situation at first glance looks like an iceberg. Take a deep breath and before reacting and giving up your sleep over it. Stop overthinking and over analysing problems. The solution is to practice meditation for five minutes everyday.”

In this stage of physical isolation, it is important to understand what can and can’t be controlled.

Priya Kaul, spiritual healer, says, “It’s important to try and control nothing. Do your best, then let it be. Don’t hold yourself down with things that are out of your control. Make decisions while letting go of expectations of the results can bring much needed clarity and peace.”

Neena Sareen, spiritual coach, says, “Nourish yourself with exercise and the food you enjoy, and use this newly available time to do things that would help yourself move towards your values. Use hatha yoga and pranayama to ground yourself in the moment.”

Social distancing doesn’t have to mean social disconnecting, and we can still find ways to connect with friends, family, and others who inspire us or make us laugh with the limitless potential of the internet.

Kaul suggests that writing a gratitude journal can have therapeutic effects. She says, “Grab a notebook and put it on your nightstand. At the end of your day, simply jot down three to five things you’re grateful for from the day. Something as simple as video conferencing with your group will make you feel positive.”

Kirti Dixit Narang says, “Commit to conversation. Communication is key to connection and a conversation can become like the keychain holding that key. Instead of texting or direct messaging people on social media, actually call them so you can hear their voice and/or see their face.”

She further adds, “ Look up at ice-breaker questions online to have fun learning more about your friend or family member. Commit to the deeper human connection that a conversation provides.”

Sandhu concludes, “Learn to trust the journey, even when you don’t understand it. Inhale, exhale and let go. Just live right now in the moment.”