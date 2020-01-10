e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Fitness / Stay warm-hearted this season

Stay warm-hearted this season

Winter is the season for heart attacks too, particularly for those with a history of heart disease. Fend off the worst of the worry with these simple tips.

fitness Updated: Jan 10, 2020 20:17 IST
Dr Niraj Kumar
Dr Niraj Kumar
Hindustan Times
During winter, the heart is under immense pressure maintain blood flow and body temperature, and ends up working harder.
During winter, the heart is under immense pressure maintain blood flow and body temperature, and ends up working harder.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

For the most part, we’ll be doing one of two things this season: partying or curling up with comfort food. Neither is the ideal way to keep you heart healthy – and winter is surprisingly the season for heart attacks too, particularly for those with a history of heart disease. Fend off the worst of the worry with these simple tips.

• Stay warm. The low temperature constricts blood vessels, which further lowers oxygenated blood supply to the body parts. Apart from this, the heart is also under immense pressure maintain blood flow and body temperature, and ends up working harder.

• Keep moving. Regular exercise keeps the body warm. Instead of sudden unaccustomed exertion opt for light activity that will keep blood flow normal.

• Watch for hypothermia. When your body temperature falls below 35 degrees Celsius it can’t even produce enough energy to get you back to feeling warm. Symptoms include lack of coordination, mental confusion, slowed reactions, shivering and sleepiness. Layer your woolies for added insulation. Cover your head and ears with a cap or scarf to retain body heat.

• Listen to your body. Several signs occur before a full blown heart attack: heart burn, stomach-ache, nausea, pain in the legs, breathlessness. Even if you’re not sure it’s a heart problems, have it checked. It might save your life.

• Watch your drink. Avoid alcohol before or immediately after exercise. A drink may increase that inner-warmth, but it strains the heart and may hurt you instead.

Dr Niraj Kumar is associate director of cardiology at Max Hospital, Gurugram.

tags
top news
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
Detention order of 26 detained under Public Safety Act in J-K revoked
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
AMU students booked for raising ‘objectionable slogans’ against UP CM: Cops
AMU students booked for raising ‘objectionable slogans’ against UP CM: Cops
‘Have proof to show I was attacked’: Aishe Ghosh on being named in JNU case
‘Have proof to show I was attacked’: Aishe Ghosh on being named in JNU case
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Ajay Devgn says Tanhaji and Chhapaak should both do well
Meet the man chosen by Tihar for execution of Delhi gangrape convicts
Meet the man chosen by Tihar for execution of Delhi gangrape convicts
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
Toyota unveils GR Yaris - a racing car made for city roads
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news