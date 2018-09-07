Vidyut Jammwal reveals he is vegan. Here’s how a meat-free diet helps him stay fit

Actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for his daredevil stunts and flawless action sequences, attributes his chiselled body to his vegan lifestyle and workout routine. Vegans are vegetarians who eat only fully plant-derived foods, leaving those derived from animals — such as milk and eggs, which are stolen from exploited cows and chickens, respectively — off their plates.

“When people ask me where I get my protein from, I tell them (I get it from) exactly (the same place that) herbivorous animals like elephants, horses, and rhinos do: plants,” said Vidyut in a statement fit for the National Nutrition Week.

“Being vegan helps me keep fit. I love the way I feel,” he added.

Vidyut has appeared next to the words “Kick the Meat Habit. Go Vegan” in an ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

Vidyut joins a growing list of vegan celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Joaquin Phoenix, Pamela Anderson, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mallika Sherawat, Ayesha Takia, Monica Dogra, and Bryan Adams, to name a few.

In an interview with Hindustan Times Vidyut busted many diet and working out myths and shared his diet secrets.

“I do not believe when people say get off salt, I do not believe when people say get off water, when they say stop carbohydrates. Carbohydrates is the food for the brain and if you stop that you will be irritated, depressed, angry, you’ll be everything that you don’t want to be. So everyone needs to be on a carb diet,” he said.



