Watch: Shraddha Kapoor’s robust home workout is all the fitness motivation we need this weekend

fitness

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:46 IST

With the weekend pulling at the strings of our laziness, all we needed was a boost to end our exercise procrastinations and Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor’s robust workout videos came as the right dose of fitness motivation. From planks to squats and more, the Baaghi 3 actor shared a slew of her virtual workout videos from home that gave a glimpse of her daily exercise routine with trainers who have been her “fitness gurus” since the film ABCD 2 and fans were in for a treat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha gave health enthusiasts a sneak peek into her virtual intense workout sessions from home with coaches Praveen Nair and Maahek Nair. Dressed in a casual white tee and blue athleisure wear, Shraddha looked cute with her hair pulled back in a no-nonsense braid, a pair of glasses and a pair of running shoes to complete her workout look.

Pulling off a few Yoga asanas, stretches and punches effortlessly, Shraddha made exercise look fun. She captioned the videos, “Home fitness with @_praveen_nair and @maaheknair Thank you both for being my fitness gurus since #ABCD2! Our video call workouts have been beyond amazing #HomeWorkout #FitnessFun #HealthIsWealth P.s: thank you @realmelink for my fitness companion + watch #realmeWatch (sic).”

Needless to say, the videos garnered over 1.7 million views while still going strong on Instagram. Meanwhile, Shraddha was summoned for investigation by NCB in its probe to uncover a potential drug racket in Bollywood which has been unearthed post her Chhichhore co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged death by suicide. The agency also summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty and seized their mobile phones.

