AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri leads celebrations after win over Thailand - Watch

It was a memorable outing for the Indian football team as they defeated Thailand 4-1 to start their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign on a brilliant note in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. A brace from skipper Sunil Chhetri, a goal from Anirudh Thapa and a sublime finish by Jeje Lalpekhlua rounded India’s first victory in the Asian Cup since 1964.

After the match, Chhetri lead the celebrations as he urged the crowd to take part in the ‘Thunderclap’ - a gesture that has became a common sight in India matches. He, along with other members of the team, took part in the clapping themselves and in the end, appreciated the enthusiasm shown by the crowd.

Chhetri moved past Argentine Messi’s 65 international goals when he opened the scoring from the penalty spot after 27 minutes in a surprise rout. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (85) tops the Indian among active players.

Watched by the 12 Thai schoolboys rescued from a flooded jungle cave last year after being trapped for more than two weeks, the War Elephants had little answer to India’s brimming energy in Abu Dhabi.

India finished runners-up on their Asian Cup debut in 1964 when it was a four-team competition won by Israel. But they had lost six of their last seven games at the regional tournament, conceding 20 goals, before qualifying for the fourth time and first since 2011.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 06:39 IST