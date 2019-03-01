Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 01, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

AIFF President Praful Patel in race for AFC’s FIFA council member election

The election will be for the term 2019-2023 and will be held during the 29th AFC Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the AFC said in a statement.

football Updated: Mar 01, 2019 17:07 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
AIFF,Indian Football,Asian Football Confederation
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AIFF President Praful Patel exchange greetings at the end of an interaction with media after FIFA Council meeting in Kolkata on Friday.(PTI)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel will be in the running to become one of the six FIFA Council members from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) when the regional body holds its elections on April 6.

The election will be for the term 2019-2023 and will be held during the 29th AFC Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the AFC said in a statement.

December 6, 2018 was the deadline for the member associations to submit their nominations.

The AFC Electoral Committee carried out eligibility checks on the candidates running for the positions and the FIFA Review Committee conducted eligibility checks on candidates running for FIFA Council positions.

The AFC Electoral Committee will be responsible for all tasks relating to the organisation, running and supervision of the elections. The FIFA Governance Committee will nominate representatives to monitor the running of the elections for FIFA Council positions.

FIFA Council Members Candidates: Saoud A.Aziz M A Al- Mohannadi (Qatar), Khalid Awad A. Althebity (Saudi Arabia), Mariano V. Araneta, Jr. (Philippines), Chung Mong Gyu (Korea Republic), Du Zhaocai (China PR), Praful Patel (India), Mehdi Taj (IR Iran), Kohzo Tashima (Japan).

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 17:07 IST

tags

more from football