‘Angry’ Cristiano Ronaldo pushes away pitch invader who grabs him by the neck - WATCH

football

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:26 IST

Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming on Wednesday when a pitch invader grabbed him by the neck after Juventus’ final Champions League group match against Bayer Leverkusen. The incident took place after the Serie A Champions defeated the German club 2-0, with Ronaldo netting one to help his side to win the match. The players were on the field celebrating at full-time, when a fan ran past the security guards to make way onto the pitch.

The invader ran towards Ronaldo, who was looking on to the other side, and grabbed him by the neck, trying to click a selfie with the football star. The Portuguese international instantly pushed him away as security guards ran towards the invader and caught hold off him.

Ronaldo was NOT happy at the pitch-invader 😳 pic.twitter.com/oK8fjynEeV — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 11, 2019

“Are you crazy?” An angry Ronaldo screamed as the guards took the fan away from the pitch. He was not the only fan to ran inside the pitch during the match. Earlier, another fan had ran inside the stadium and clicked selfies with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season for Juve who were already sure of top spot in Group D and a spot in the last 16. Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain’s injury-time clincher for the Italian giants.

(With AFP inputs)