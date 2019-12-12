e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Football

‘Angry’ Cristiano Ronaldo pushes away pitch invader who grabs him by the neck - WATCH

The incident took place after the Serie A Champions defeated the German club 2-0, with Ronaldo netting one to help his side to win the match.

football Updated: Dec 12, 2019 13:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A pitch invader is apprehended by a steward as Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts.
A pitch invader is apprehended by a steward as Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts.(REUTERS)
         

Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming on Wednesday when a pitch invader grabbed him by the neck after Juventus’ final Champions League group match against Bayer Leverkusen. The incident took place after the Serie A Champions defeated the German club 2-0, with Ronaldo netting one to help his side to win the match. The players were on the field celebrating at full-time, when a fan ran past the security guards to make way onto the pitch.

The invader ran towards Ronaldo, who was looking on to the other side, and grabbed him by the neck, trying to click a selfie with the football star. The Portuguese international instantly pushed him away as security guards ran towards the invader and caught hold off him. 

“Are you crazy?” An angry Ronaldo screamed as the guards took the fan away from the pitch. He was not the only fan to ran inside the pitch during the match. Earlier, another fan had ran inside the stadium and clicked selfies with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his second Champions League goal of the season for Juve who were already sure of top spot in Group D and a spot in the last 16. Substitute Paulo Dybala was the creator of the 75th-minute opener, crossing low for Ronaldo to tap in a record-extending 128th goal in the competition, before Gonzalo Higuain’s injury-time clincher for the Italian giants.

(With AFP inputs)

tags
top news
LIVE | ‘Don’t be misled’: PM on unrest in northeast over citizenship bill
LIVE | ‘Don’t be misled’: PM on unrest in northeast over citizenship bill
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Bangladesh worried CAB-NRC will hit golden chapter in Delhi-Dhaka ties
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
As Maharashtra BJP gets ready to sit in Oppn, internal rumblings break out
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
4 men find Mumbai man using location on Instagram photo, gang-rape him
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
New Skoda Rapid unveiled, may touch Indian shores in 2020
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Volunteers from UK, US among 15 ready to become hangman for Dec 16 convicts
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
Congress alleges Kashmir formula replicated in North-East, BJP hits back
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News