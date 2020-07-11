e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich

Antonio scores 4 as West Ham relegates Norwich

Norwich started the season brightly with a rash of goals from Finnish forward Teemu Pukki and a stunning upset victory at home over Manchester City.

football Updated: Jul 11, 2020 20:34 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Norwich
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v West Ham United - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - July 11, 2020 West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring their second goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v West Ham United - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - July 11, 2020 West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring their second goal(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Michail Antonio scored all the goals as West Ham beat Norwich 4-0 to relegate the Canaries from the Premier League on Saturday.

Antonio has been a standout player since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Since July 1 he’s scored six out of his eight league goals this season and assisted another.

Norwich is 13 points from safety with a maximum nine points possible.

The 30-year-old Antonio opened the scoring with a tap-in at the far post after Issa Diop flicked on Jarrod Bowen’s corner in the 11th minute.

He made it 2-0 at another set piece when he headed in off Mark Noble’s free kick in first-half stoppage time. A simple pass over the top from Noble found Antonio in plenty of space on the counterattack for the third. Tim Krul saved his first shot but the rebound was at the ideal height for Antonio to head in.

Noble had a hand in the fourth goal as well, finding Ryan Fredericks in space on the right. Fredericks sent in a low cross through Norwich’s static defense for Antonio to apply the finish.

Norwich started the season brightly with a rash of goals from Finnish forward Teemu Pukki and a stunning upset victory at home over Manchester City.

But the good form soon faded and the club had bad fortune with injuries. Since English soccer restarted last month in empty stadiums, Norwich has lost every match it’s played — six in the league and one in the FA Cup.

tags
top news
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
LIVE: Lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural from July 14-22 amid coronavirus outbreak
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
‘Issues of trust’ will rise in a ‘more difficult’ post-Covid world: S Jaishankar
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering MLAs Rs 10-15 crore to topple my govt, says Ashok Gehlot
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
Delhi records 1,781 new coronavirus cases, tally past 1.1 lakh mark
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
SIT to probe connivance of local police with slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
Union minister wants ‘strict population control law’, gives China’s example
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In