Argentina to face Mexico in two friendlies in November

The first match will take place on Nov. 17 and the second will take place three days later. The venues for the two games have still to be announced.

football Updated: Oct 11, 2018 09:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Buenos Aires
argentina,mexico,football
It will be interesting to see if Messi makes a return to the national team for the two games.(AFP)

Mexico will travel to Argentina in November to play two friendlies against the South American nation, the Mexican Football Federation said on Wednesday. The first match will take place on Nov. 17 and the second will take place three days later. The venues for the two games have still to be announced.

The two sides last met in September, 2015 in a 2-2 draw in Texas.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 09:23 IST

