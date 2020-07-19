e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Arsenal boss Arteta hopes Cup win over City convinces Aubameyang to stay

Arsenal boss Arteta hopes Cup win over City convinces Aubameyang to stay

Aubameyang, the club’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of next season and has not yet agreed to an extension.

football Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta(REUTERS)
         

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says their 2-0 victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday could convince striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club.

Aubameyang, 31, scored in either half to fire Arsenal past holders City at an empty Wembley Stadium.

Aubameyang, the club’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of next season and has not yet agreed to an extension.

“Good and beautiful moments, they are always better than the bad ones,” Arteta told reporters. “As I told you, the way I look at him when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

“But obviously if he can see that success and the direction we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it, yes. Hopefully it will help him to be more convinced we are going in the right direction.”

The victory against City came just days after Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool.

“We are really happy with what has happened in the last four or five days,” Arteta said.

“To beat probably the best two teams in Europe is the nicest thing to do so credit to the players for what they are doing, their performances and the level of fight they are showing.”

Arsenal will face Chelsea or Manchester United, who play on Sunday, in the FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

tags
top news
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
LIVE: Covid-19 kills more than 600,000 globally
LIVE: Covid-19 kills more than 600,000 globally
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
Old coronavirus infections may boost Covid-19 immunity: Study
Old coronavirus infections may boost Covid-19 immunity: Study
Death toll due to Assam floods rises to 79
Death toll due to Assam floods rises to 79
‘Tried everything but batting was packed with Sachin, Rahul, Laxman, Viru’
‘Tried everything but batting was packed with Sachin, Rahul, Laxman, Viru’
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
Watch: 7-ft-long crocodile enters village in Gujarat’s Vadodara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In