Home / Football / Arsenal defender Mustafi ruled out of FA Cup final against Chelsea

Arsenal defender Mustafi ruled out of FA Cup final against Chelsea

football Updated: Jul 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi is assisted from the field during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley in London.
Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi is assisted from the field during the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley in London.(AP)
         

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Aug. 1 because of a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said.

Mustafi, 28, sustained the injury during the closing stages of Arsenal’s 2-0 semi-final victory against Manchester City at Wembley last week.

“Will miss remaining matches of this season. Further details on recovery programme will be confirmed in the coming days,” Arsenal said.

The German defender has received plenty of criticism for his inconsistent displays for the north London club since his arrival from Valencia in 2016 but has enjoyed a renaissance under Mikel Arteta, starting 12 of their last 15 Premier League games.

Mustafi missed Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final because of illness.

