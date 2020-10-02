e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Arsenal edge past Liverpool on penalties in League Cup

Arsenal edge past Liverpool on penalties in League Cup

With the Premier League champions making several changes to the team that beat Arsenal in the league 3-1 on Monday and their opponents also rotating, it was always unlikely to be a high-class encounter.

football Updated: Oct 02, 2020 09:16 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Arsenal celebrate winning the penalty shootout.
Arsenal celebrate winning the penalty shootout.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Arsenal squeezed past Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to advance to the League Cup quarter-finals on Thursday after a goalless 90 minutes.

With the Premier League champions making several changes to the team that beat Arsenal in the league 3-1 on Monday and their opponents also rotating, it was always unlikely to be a high-class encounter.

Liverpool had the better chances and should have been awarded a 44th-minute penalty when Diogo Jota was brought down in the box.

The resulting free kick eventually led to Takumi Minimino finding space and smashing his close-range shot onto the crossbar.

Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno made two consecutive saves to stop Jota and Marko Grujic and the visitors responded with a chance of their own as Rob Holding’s header was punched away by Adrian in the 70th minute.

The Gunners also appealed for a penalty in stoppage time when James Milner fell and handled the ball.

The referee Kevin Friend did not point to the spot and there is no VAR in the competition.

Arsenal, however, celebrated in shootout when Joe Willock’s spot kick crept under keeper Adrian to send them through.

tags
top news
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
LIVE: India records 81,484 new Covid-19 cases, death toll nears 1 lakh mark
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
Pace of economic recovery will depend on various measures by govt: CAG
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
Trump, Melania to quarantine after top aide tests positive for Covid-19
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
How Covid has gripped India’s urban centres
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In