e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Arsenal’s Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020 with knee injury

Arsenal’s Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020 with knee injury

The 19-year-old Brazilian picked up the injury in training on June 21 and underwent an arthroscopic procedure to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee.

football Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:40 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (REUTERS)
         

Injured during training at the tail-end of a breakthrough season, Arsenal’s young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli will target a return to full training by the end of the year following knee surgery, the Premier League club said.

The 19-year-old Brazilian picked up the injury in training on June 21 and underwent an arthroscopic procedure to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

“He is currently at our training centre every day receiving specialist attention and support from our medical team and will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Martinelli has scored 10 goals in 26 matches across all competitions in his first season with the London club after signing from Ituano last year.

Arsenal are ninth in the league table with 53 points from 36 matches. They take on Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

tags
top news
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Cong demands FIR against Union minister, targets BJP over Rajasthan crisis
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Kerala gold smuggling case: UAE consular attache’s gunman missing
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Leh amid India-China LAC stand-off
LIVE: Tokyo reports yet another highest single day spike in Covid cases
LIVE: Tokyo reports yet another highest single day spike in Covid cases
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Covid: India crosses 1 million mark and half of active cases in 10 cities
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In