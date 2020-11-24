e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Arsenal’s Pepe apologises for red card at Leeds

Arsenal’s Pepe apologises for red card at Leeds

“I let my team down at a crucial time of the game and there are no excuses for my behaviour,” the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international wrote on Instagram.

football Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:52 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Arsenal - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - November 22, 2020 Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Arsenal - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - November 22, 2020 Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has apologised after being sent off for headbutting Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski in Sunday’s goalless draw in the Premier League.

Pepe was red carded in the 51st minute after VAR officials spotted the incident.

“I let my team down at a crucial time of the game and there are no excuses for my behaviour,” the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international wrote on Instagram.

“I am deeply sorry and would like to apologise to the fans, my team mates, my coach and everyone else at the club.”

Pepe and Alioski were subjected to racial abuse on social media after the game, and Arsenal and Leeds said they would work with authorities to trace those responsible.

Pepe will miss Arsenal’s next three Premier League matches but could feature in Thursday’s Europa League game at Molde.

tags
top news
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Cases, positivity rate steadily declining, Kejriwal tells PM at review meet
Cases, positivity rate steadily declining, Kejriwal tells PM at review meet
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In