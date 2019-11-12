e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Arsenal’s under-fire Unai Emery gets club’s public backing

Emery’s position is under the spotlight after two wins in Arsenal’s last 10 league games with the latest setback coming in a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Leicester City on Saturday.

football Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
File image of Arsenal manager Unai Emery
File image of Arsenal manager Unai Emery(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been given the club’s public backing but the Premier League side’s hierarchy has warned the Spaniard that results must improve, the BBC reported on Monday.

Emery’s position is under the spotlight after two wins in Arsenal’s last 10 league games with the latest setback coming in a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Leicester City on Saturday.

However, the sixth-placed London club’s head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Vinai Venkatesham have no immediate plans to make a change of manager.

“We firmly believe Unai is the right man for the job,” the BBC reported them as telling more than 200 staff from across the club at a pre-planned meeting on Monday.

“We are as disappointed as everyone else with both our results and performances at this stage of the season.

“We share the frustration with our fans, Unai, players and all our staff as they are not at the level we want or expect. Things need to improve to meet our objectives for the season.”

“We are all working intensively behind the scenes to turn things around and are confident we will.”

Emery, 48, was appointed as Arsene Wenger’s successor in May 2018 and his first season ended with a 4-1 Europa League final loss to Chelsea, having missed out on the top four by a point.

The currently have 17 points from 12 games and are eight points adrift of the Champions League places.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News