Arsene Wenger wants to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

football

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:36 IST

Arsene Wenger as Manchester United? The thought, at one stage, seemed impossible with former Arsenal manager sharing an intense rivalry with Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United. But now, both Wenger and Ferguson have left their managerial jobs, and United are seeing some of their toughest days under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. After United scraped past through League One side Rochdale in the English Football League Cup fixture on Wednesday, winning the contest 5-4 on penalty shootouts, Wenger was questioned on what has gone wrong with the club.

In his reply, the Frenchman said that he has some ideas on how to fix the club and added that managerial stint at Old Trafford would be a dream job.

Speaking to beIN Sports on punditry duty, Wenger said: “Manchester United is a dream job for any manager. At least, any manager with courage and confidence. Yes, they need - in my opinion - four first team players. But around those players, I see a squad that is capable of challenging. They aren’t as far away as people think.”

“The team have no pattern of play, no pattern of pressing. There is a team there, but it needs to be coached and developed. Like I said, four players and they can be challengers. For everything,” the three-time Premier League winning manager added.

On being questioned whether he would seriously consider replacing Solskjaer, Wenger said: “Like I said, Manchester United is a dream job. For any coach. I have confidence, I have courage...and you’re right, I have ideas.”

Wenger led Arsenal as manager for 22 years, during which he won 10 major trophies and over 800 Premier League matches. He retired from his role after 2017-18 season, and was replaced by Unai Emery.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 13:31 IST